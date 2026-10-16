Vishvajit More Secures India's First Silver in U23 Greco-Roman Wrestling

Las Vegas: Indian wrestler Vishvajit Ramchandra More clinched India’s first-ever silver medal in Greco Roman category at the U23 World Championships here on Thursday.

A two-time bronze medallist at the U23 world level went down 12-13 to Georgia’s Koba Karumidze in the final seconds of the men’s 55kg Greco-Roman final.

More, who was India’s only Greco-Roman wrestler to win two medals at the U23 World Championships, became India’s first-ever Greco-Roman finalist at the U23 Worlds on Tuesday.

He put on a stunning performance with three close wins. He opened his campaign with a 10-8 win over Isaac Marin Mata of Mexico to set up a quarterfinal against U20 world champion Armin Shamsipour of Iran. He used a four-pointer throw against Shamsipour, who seemed to have injured his shoulder, for an 8-1 win.

The semifinal against Malik Gigiev of Russia was equally thrilling, with challenges helping both the wrestlers as More walked away with a 6-4 win. IANS

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