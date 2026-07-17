Vision, Precision, Final: Messi Inspires Argentina Past England in Atlanta Thriller

Argentina pulled off yet another improbable comeback at the 2026 World Cup, led again by Lionel Messi, as they scored twice in the final minutes to beat England 2-1 in an epic World Cup semifinal in Atlanta.

Once again, their sheer will to win defied belief as Messi turned it on when his country needed him.

The reigning World Cup champions simply refused to give up their crown as Messi and Co. will now meet Spain in the final on Sunday and get a crack at history as they aim to become just the third team in history to retain the trophy.

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