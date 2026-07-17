‘Nobody gave us anything': Messi Slams Favouritism Claims as Argentina Reach Second Straight World Cup Final

New Delhi: Lionel Messi has hit back at critics alleging FIFA favouritism toward Argentina, asserting that reaching a second consecutive World Cup final proves his side is among the best in the world and that their success is “not by chance.”

Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez, with the help of two Messi assists, struck the late goals in a dramatic turnaround in Atlanta after Anthony Gordon’s 55th-minute goal to take Argentina closer to retaining their world crown.

Argentina’s journey to defend their title has been filled with controversies as referees made several debatable calls that seemed to favour them. But Messi completely dismissed the claims that the tournament was biased in their favour.

“It hurts whoever it hurts… We’ve been the best for the last four years, whether people like it or not, no matter what they say. Once again, we’re among the two best in the world, and that shows that everything we’ve done isn’t by chance and nobody gave us anything. Reaching two consecutive World Cup finals is something few achieve, and this group did it,” the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner told TyC Sports, taking a clear jab at the critics.

“If we had lost to England, people would have come out and said some nonsense, and we didn’t give them the chance. We knew that we were better than them in terms of football , but a lot is at stake in a match of this magnitude, where historic events happen in these games,” he added.

Messi also dedicated the win to the legendary Diego Maradona, who had famously headlined the clash between Argentina and the Three Lions in the World Cup quarter-final 40 years ago.

“Without a doubt, Diego is enjoying this immensely from up there because today was a very special day for him; to be able to give him this joy and for him to experience it however he wants from up there. Let him enjoy it because it’s a gift for him too,” he concluded. IANS

Also Read: FA Hails Argentina’s ‘Extraordinary’ Feat After Reaching Second Successive World Cup Final