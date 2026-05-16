Vitidsarn Knocks Out Lakshya Sen in Bangkok Quarterfinal

Pathumwan: Lakshya Sen, the runner-up at the All England Open, was eliminated by Thailand’s Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the quarterfinals of the men's singles of the Thailand Open in Bangkok on Friday.

Kunlavut started with an early 11-2 lead in the opening game, but Lakshya responded strongly with five consecutive points to reduce the deficit to four. Despite a hard fight, the Indian shuttler could not get past the Olympic silver medallist loosing 19-21, 16-21. IANS

Also Read: Mbappe to Lead France Squad as Deschamps Names 26 for 2026 World Cup, Griezmann Absent