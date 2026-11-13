Vivaan Kapoor wins trap silver at ISSF World Championship

Doha: Indian shooter Vivaan Kapoor clinched the silver medal in the men's trap event at the ISSF World Championship Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun on Thursday, securing India's third quota place for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. India's medal tally at the ongoing championship in Doha also increased to 13 following Vivaan's podium finish and Ankur Goel's double medal success in the men's 25m centre fire pistol event.

Competing at the Lusail Shooting Complex, Vivaan finished level with Kuwait's Abdulrahman Alfaihan at 29 hits in the final. However, Alfaihan edged past the Indian in the sudden-death shoot-off, winning 3-2 to claim the gold medal. China's Qi Ying secured bronze with 22 hits.

Vivaan's quota-winning performance follows Jaypal Malviya and Niraj Kumar's achievements in Doha. Jaypal secured India's first LA28 quota place with silver in the men's 10m air pistol on November 5, while Niraj added the second with a bronze medal in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions on Wednesday. IANS

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