Vizag: Jasprit Bumrah Surges to No.1 in ICC Test Bowling Rankings with Stellar Performance

NEW DELHI: India's pace sensation, Jasprit Bumrah, claimed the No.1 spot in the latest ICC Test bowling rankings after delivering a match-winning performance in the second Test against England at Visakhapatnam. Bumrah's exceptional figures of 9/91 in the match not only secured India's victory but also propelled him to the summit of the rankings, surpassing his compatriot Ravichandran Ashwin. Ashwin, who previously held the top spot, now finds himself in the fourth position.

Bumrah's ascent to the No.1 position comes as a result of his outstanding display on the field, despite starting the Vizag Test at the fourth spot. With a total of 881 ratings, Bumrah has established a considerable lead, boasting a thirty-point advantage over the second-ranked Kagiso Rabada from South Africa, who holds 851 ratings. Alongside Bumrah, Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja feature as the other two Indians in the top 10 Test bowling rankings, with Ashwin now positioned at number four.

Meanwhile, in the batting department, former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson continues to reign supreme with an impressive 864 ratings, maintaining a significant lead over his competitors in the top 10 standings. Australia's premier Test batter, Steve Smith, has climbed to the second spot, replacing England's Joe Root.

However, the absence of Virat Kohli from the Test arena has had repercussions, as Australia's opener Usman Khawaja (765 ratings) has surpassed him, claiming the sixth position. Virat Kohli, now at the seventh spot with 760 ratings, faces a slight dip in the rankings during his absence.

India's rising star, Yashasvi Jaiswal, who played a pivotal role in India's comeback in the five-match series, has experienced a remarkable surge. The double centurion in the Vizag Test has jumped an impressive 37 spots to secure the 29th position in the batting rankings. Jaiswal's outstanding performance in the second Test has not only contributed significantly to India's success but has also garnered well-deserved recognition in the global cricketing arena.