Assam: Arrests Made in Brutal Assault on Assistant Professor in South Salmara

SOUTH SALMARA: In a disturbing incident that has sent shockwaves through South Salmara Mankachar district, three individuals have been apprehended for their alleged involvement in the brutal assault on Assistant Professor Mujibur Rahman of South Salmara College.

The incident unfolded at South Salmara College. Professor Mujibur Rahman became the victim of a heinous attack that has left the region in disbelief. The motive behind the assault is yet to be revealed, but the swift action taken by the police has provided a ray of hope for justice.

The arrests were made possible through a meticulous operation led by the South Salmara police, who acted promptly upon receiving an FIR lodged by Assistant Professor Mujibur Rahman at the local police station. The FIR, registered under case number 24/24, outlines the charges, including sections 143/447/333/353/323/294/506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The three accused, Rizaul Haque (31), Saha Alam Islam (28), and Fajr Ali (55), all residents of Tumni and Tumni Laukhwa villages, are now in custody as the investigation gains momentum. The police are leaving no stone unturned in their quest for justice, with CI Tilak Chandra Roy of South Salmara police station emphasizing the ongoing efforts to apprehend any additional individuals involved in the assault.

South Salmara Police Station's Circle Inspector (CI) Tilak Chandra Roy provided insights into the ongoing police operation, emphasizing their commitment to swiftly apprehending all individuals involved in the reprehensible attack on Assistant Professor Mujibur Rahman.

The South Salmara Mankachar district finds itself grappling with the aftermath of this barbaric incident. As the investigation progresses, the community awaits more information on the motives behind the attack and hopes for a swift and fair resolution to bring the perpetrators to justice. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the need for security and vigilance in educational institutions, prompting authorities to address concerns surrounding the safety of both students and faculty members in the region.