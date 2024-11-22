Vladyslava Kravchenko, Won elected chair and second vice-chair of IPC Athletes' Council

Bonn: The Athlete’s Council of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has elected Vladyslava Kravchenko of Malta as Chairperson and Yoomin Won of South Korea as second Vice-Chair during a meeting held at the organisation’s headquarters here on Wednesday. Vladyslava Kravchenko took over the role of Chairperson from Jitske Visser, who served from November 2021 to November 2024. The new Chair will serve for four years until 2028 and will be an ex-officio member of the IPC Governing Board with voting rights, the IPC informed in a release on Wednesday.

Yoomin Won was also elected as the second Vice-Chair during the same meeting.

The IPC Athletes’ Council (AC) is the collective voice of Paralympic and Para athletes within the IPC and the greater Paralympic Movement. The Athletes’ Council serves as an advisory body to the IPC Governing Board, carrying out tasks specifically delegated by the Board.

Newly elected Chairperson Vladyslava Kravchenko is a Paralympian and Para swimmer who represented Malta at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games and the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. She was re-elected as a Member of the Council for a second term during elections held at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

Second Vice-Chair and Paralympian Yoomin Won is an accomplished athlete in wheelchair basketball, Para cross-country skiing and Para biathlon. He represented the Republic of Korea at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games as well as the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games. IANS

