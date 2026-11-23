Sao Paulo: Samuel Lino scored a late equalizer as Flamengo secured its second straight Brazilian Serie A title on Saturday with a 1-1 draw at Palmeiras. Colombian midfielder Jhon Arias gave the hosts the lead with a 12th-minute header after Agustin Giay’s cross.

Flamengo drew level when Lino ran onto Bruno Henrique’s through ball and slotted a clinical finish into the bottom-left corne. The result kept Flamengo six points clear of second-placed Palmeiras with two matchdays remaining, giving the Rio de Janeiro club an unassailable lead on the wins tiebreaker.

Flamengo now have nine Brazilian top-flight crowns and four in the past eight years. Only Palmeiras has more with 12. IANS

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