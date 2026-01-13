Washington Sundar ruled out of New Zealand ODIs due to side strain

Mumbai: The BCCI confirmed that all-rounder Washington Sundar will miss the rest of the ODI series against New Zealand due to side strain.

The BCCI called up the 26-year-old Ayush Badoni as Sunder’s replacement, handing him his maiden national call-up.

Badoni, who has played 27 List A games, scoring 693 runs and chipping in with 18 wickets, will link up with the squad in Rajkot, the venue for the second ODI, starting on Wednesday.

“India all-rounder Washington Sundar reported an acute onset discomfort in his left lower rib area while bowling during the first ODI against New Zealand at the BCA Stadium, Vadodara, on Sunday. He will undergo further scans, following which the BCCI Medical Team will seek expert opinion. Washington has been ruled out of the remaining two matches of the ODI series.

“The Men’s Selection Committee has named Ayush Badoni as his replacement. Badoni will link up with the squad in Rajkot, the venue for the second ODI,” the BCCI said in their statement.

This is the second injury blow that India have suffered for the ODI series after Rishabh Pant, who was ruled out just a couple of days before the first ODI in Vadodara. The wicketkeeper-batter was ruled out of the ODI series after suffering a side strain last week, with Dhruv Jurel replacing him in the squad. IANS

