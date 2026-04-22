Wasim Khan to step down as ICC General Manager at end of June

New Delhi: Wasim Khan will step down as the International Cricket Council’s General Manager (Cricket) at the end of June. This marks the end of his four-year term in a key leadership position, said a report. According to ESPNCricinfo, Wasim took over the role in May 2022 from Geoff Allardice, who became ICC CEO. From July, he will move into a new position. His departure is another notable exit from the ICC, following several senior-level shifts over the past two years. IANS

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