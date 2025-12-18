Sports

Wayne Madsen to lead Italy in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup next year

Italy have named Wayne Madsen captain for their historic ICC Men’s T20 World Cup campaign, replacing Joe Burns, who misses out on the squad.
Rome: The Italian Cricket Federation (Federazione Cricket Italia) have confirmed Wayne Madsen will lead the side for their historic ICC Men’s T20 World Cup tilt next year, replacing Joe Burns who will be omitted from the squad for the tournament.

The Italians are yet to submit their player list for the tournament next year, their first appearance at a cricket global tournament at any level of the game.

“Despite preliminary discussions regarding Burns’ availability in recent weeks, however, a final agreement has not been reached and, consequently, no contract has been formalized.

“At the same time, internal technical and organizational evaluations have led to the identification of Wayne Madsen as the most suitable choice to lead the team,” Federazione Cricket Italia said in a statement. IANS

