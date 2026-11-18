LONDON: Manchester United’s all-time top goalscorer, Wayne Rooney, has revealed that at his lowest point, he even considered suicide. This was during his illustrious career at Manchester United.

He spoke on the ‘Life at the Midpoint’ podcast about how he battled mental health issues and alcoholism in the early years of his football career.

“It took until my mid-20s, until I hit rock bottom (before I started feeling comfortable with myself). I’d go home and lock myself in the house for two days, and just drink. Probably at the best part of my career playing-wise,” said Rooney.

“I got to a place where you’re contemplating suicide. You just didn’t want to be around anyone. I didn’t want to see people in the streets. I didn’t want to go into shops,” added Rooney.

Rooney also spoke about how his marriage to Coleen Rooney was in trouble because of his drinking issues, but not his football performances. Coleen, however, was key to his recovery from the low points.

“I was always comfortable on a football pitch, but everything else (I) really struggled with it. You don’t want to show any weakness, so you try to mask it, said the second-highest goalscorer for England.” Agencies

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