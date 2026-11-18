Turin: Daniil Medvedev kickstarted his ATP Finals campaign with a win over home favourite and debutant Flavio Cobolli 7-6(4), 6-3 inside Inalpi Arena.

Medvedev, who is making his seventh appearance after missing out in 2025, is now 1-0 in the Ivan Lendl Group as he chases his second ATP Finals title.

Medvedev made six consecutive appearances at the ATP Finals from 2019 to 2024, highlighted by his memorable run to the 2020 title. On that occasion, he defeated World No. 1 Novak Djokovic, World No. 2 Rafael Nadal and World No. 3 Dominic Thiem en route to the trophy.

After missing out on qualification in 2025, Medvedev bounced back in impressive fashion throughout the 2026 season, winning four tour-level titles and recording 53 victories — the second-most on the ATP Tour, behind World No. 1 Alexander Zverev (66).

The fourth-seeded Medvedev will next face Carlos Alcaraz on Wednesday. Having fallen to 0-1 in the Ivan Lendl Group, Cobolli will now look to continue his quest to join Berrettini, Jannik Sinner and Lorenzo Musetti as the only Italian men to record a singles victory at this event when he next faces Frances Tiafoe.

Moreover, Arthur Fils rallied from a set down to defeat Rafael Jodar 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 in the group stage on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old Fills became the first man born in 2004 or later to record a win in singles at the year-ending tournament. He also ended a 15-year wait for a French victory in singles since Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in 2011. Agencies

Also Read: Zimbabwe secure thrilling 57-run win over Afghanistan