We are hungry for more: Swiss coach Vladimir Petkovic

ST PETERSBURG: Switzerland are confident of reaching the Euro 2020 semifinals despite being the underdog against Spain in their last-eight clash on Friday, coach Vladimir Petkovic said.



"We have done very well to reach the quarterfinals, but we are not content, and we are hungry for more," Petkovic told a news conference on Thursday.

"We know we are playing one of the tournament favourites, but we won't be overwhelmed after eliminating France. We want to go a step further, and we'll be mentally prepared for another massive challenge."

The Swiss will miss suspended midfielder Granit Xhaka who picked up his second yellow card of the tournament against the French, but Petkovic said he had apt replacements on hand.

"Granit's absence is a setback, but I have an idea how we are going to deal with that. In any case, it means everyone else on the pitch has to give 10 per cent more because Spain are a great team and they scored 10 goals in their last two games.

"We have to be spot on with anticipating situations, and we will certainly have to run more than our opponents because they excel in keeping possession." Agencies

