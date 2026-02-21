We are very disappointed that our campaign ended so soon, says Zampa

Kandy: After delivering a Player of the Match performance of 4-27, Adam Zampa admitted that the comprehensive nine-wicket win over Oman in their last match did little to ease Australia’s disappointment at their early exit from the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026.

“To be honest, it has been a rough few days for us,” Zampa said after the match. “The voice in our changeroom has been pretty quiet as we are very disappointed that our World Cup is ending so soon,” he said.

With his explosive half-century, skipper Marsh helped Australia finish their group stage matches on a strong note, underlining the dominance of Australia's bowling attack over Oman, with Adam Zampa being the standout bowler. The game was one of pure dominance in every aspect of the game; however, this game will not change Australia's overall result in the tournament.

Australia had been clinical from the outset, bowling Oman out for 104 in 16.2 overs after Mitchell Marsh opted to field first. Zampa’s spell through the middle overs broke the backbone of the innings, while Glenn Maxwell, Xavier Bartlett, Marcus Stoinis, and Nathan Ellis ensured there was no recovery.

Despite finishing with four wickets and playing a decisive role, Zampa was self-critical about his overall tournament. “I think that I could've done more in that Sri Lanka game. My contribution in that game was not good at all. I think that I could've done better in that game. My job is to get wickets through the middle,” he said.

“We have built this squad in the last few years, but we failed to do our jobs right,” he added. IANS

