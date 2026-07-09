We deserved a little more in 90 minutes': Colombia boss Lorenzo rues missed chances

Vancouver: Colombia manager Nestor Lorenzo said his side deserved more in the 90 minutes after bowing out of the FIFA World Cup 2026 with a round-of-16 defeat to Switzerland on penalties.

Colombia controlled more of the possession and had more shots on target but was made to rue a series of missed scoring opportunities. Substitute Jaminton Campaz squandered the clearest chance of the match when he blazed a shot over the bar with only goalkeeper Gregor Kobel to beat late in the game.

With the scores locked at 0-0 after 120 minutes, Ruben Vargas converted the decisive spot kick as Switzerland advanced by beating Colombia 4-3 on penalties. “We should have scored,” Lorenzo told a post-match news conference. “We were aware that this was going to be a tactical, pretty tight match. I believe we deserved a little more in the 90 minutes because of our intentions.”

The Argentine manager said fatigue forced Colombia to alter its system as the match wore on, with Campaz replacing Jhon Arias in the 66th minute to provide a greater attacking threat.

“It’s of my interest that my team at least makes attempts on goal,” he said. “But you pay for those mistakes. In the last World Cup qualifying round against Venezuela and Bolivia we scored nine goals. These guys play in the top leagues. They are top players. Sometimes score, sometimes you don’t.”

Lorenzo also praised the standard of goalkeeping throughout the tournament, saying fine margins had often separated teams. “The level they have shown during this World Cup has been amazing,” he said.

Striker Luis Suarez lamented Colombia’s elimination, insisting it had been capable of advancing further in the tournament. “I think this national team was destined for better things,” said Suarez, who failed to score in five World Cup matches. “I just want to thank the whole country and everyone who filled the stadium here. Let’s hope this is a major turning point, because what we showed at this World Cup has to be viewed in a positive light.” (IANS)

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