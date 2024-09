We have been working on mental strength for a long time: India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur

New Delhi: With India team gearing up for Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 starting early next month, India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur spoke of the need of mental strength and how it helps a team execute its plans.

Harmanpreet made her T20I debut in 2009 against England and has scored 3,426 runs in the shortest format after playing 173 matches and 153 innings.

The 35-year-old will also lead Team India in the T20 World Cup, which will be held in the UAE.

Harmanpreet said that the Women in Blue are working on their mental strength for a long time. She added that T20s are not a small format, and the last 3-4 overs are very crucial.

“We have been working on mental strength for a long time. The last 3-4 overs are the most crucial. T20 cricket is not a small format; at the end of the day, you are playing 40 overs. In the last 4-5 overs, the team that is mentally strong wins the match. We have been focusing on this for a while. If we can remain mentally stable in those final 5 overs, we can execute what’s best for us. We are working on those aspects, and hopefully, we will overcome this hurdle in the tournament,” Harmanpreet was quoted in a release by Star Sports.

In six Tests and nine innings, Harmanpreet has scored 200 runs at an average of 25.00 and a strike rate of over 54.20.

In 133 ODIs, she has scored 3565 runs at an average of 37.52, with six centuries and 18 fifties.

India has named their squad for the upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup, starting on October 3. India will kickstart their campaign against New Zealand on October 4, with the arch-rivals Pakistan clash set for October 6. The Women in Blue, who reached the semi-finals in the previous edition, is placed in Group A of the competition along with Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. (ANI)

Also Read: We are training and working very hard: Indian Women’s Cricket team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur

Also Watch: