‘We Must Play Like We Did in Argentina’: Salima Tete Ahead of Australia Tour

New Delhi: Fresh off last month’s two wins against Argentina, Indian women’s hockey captain Salima Tete believes the blueprint for success against Australia in the upcoming tour lies in consistency and stated that the team will not change its approach against Australia and will play the same way they played on the Argentina tour.

The Indian women’s hockey team will tour Australia from May 21 to June 3 as part of its preparations for the upcoming FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup New Zealand 2025-26, scheduled to take place from June 15 to 21 in Auckland.

Speaking ahead of the team’s upcoming Australia tour, captain Salima Tete emphasised that the squad’s recent performance has provided a clear roadmap for how to handle elite opposition. While Australia presents a different tactical challenge, Tete insists that the team does not need an overhaul of their strategy.

“Winning two games is a big deal for us, that too with Argentina. To continue that, we just have to play the way we played in Argentina. We don’t need to change anything (against Australia). We have to focus on our discipline and game plan. We have to follow the coach’s instructions,” Salima told IANS in a press conference felicitated by the Sports Authority of India on Friday.

Handling the mental pressure during the international competition is the greatest hurdle, but Salima believes the experience of the younger players, including those who faced Argentina, is an asset.

“Everyone knows that if we focus on ourselves, we can play the best hockey. This is what we have to do. Our speed is very good. We just have to play the normal hockey we have. There is pressure, but we have to handle it. Junior players from Argentina know how to play against Australia and how to handle the pressure. We have to play our best hockey”, she added.

Since returning from the tour, the India women have been training intensively at the national camp in SAI Bengaluru, focusing on improving key areas ahead of a packed international calendar. The drag-flickers in the team will also undergo a specialised drag-flick training clinic under Dutch legend Taeke Taekema from May 26 to June 21 in Perth, Australia, as well as Auckland, New Zealand.

Head coach Sjoerd Marijne was asked if he is viewing this Australia tour as a selection trial for certain positions or if the starting XI for New Zealand was already settled in his mind. Marijne replied to IANS’ query, “Every tour, every camp, and every tournament is for me a selection trial for the next tour or camp. So that never stops. And in Australia, the announcement of the team will be Monday, so I cannot say too much about this.”

He added that a primary goal on the tour of Australia will be to let the “girls see what they’re capable of” against world-class opposition.

“But in Australia, there will also be, again, girls will get international exposure and see what they’re capable of and in these matches, that’s for me, the most important. What I see there in training camps, what they show and the improvements are also important: what we see day by day because playing at the international level is different,” Marijne added.

As part of the Australia tour, India will play four matches against Australia at the Perth Hockey Stadium from May 26 to 30. The first two matches will be played on May 26 and 27, while the remaining two matches are on May 29 and 30. IANS

Also Read: Punjab Kings Should Consider Harpreet Brar for RCB Clash: Bangar