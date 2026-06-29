‘We need to rethink how we play against good teams,’ says Harmanpreet Kaur

London: India captain Harmanpreet Kaur admitted her side needs to reassess its approach against top opposition after Australia's record-breaking six-wicket victory at Lord's.

Reflecting on the result, Harmanpreet felt India had put enough runs on the board but admitted the team once again failed to deliver against one of the tournament's strongest sides.

"End of the day, we got a decent total on the board. In between when I was batting, I thought we were a little short, but the last couple of overs did the job. They were looking for the runs but couldn't do so," Harmanpreet said after the match.

The skipper acknowledged that India's performances against stronger opponents had proved costly throughout the campaign.

"If I have to think about the entire tournament, we didn't do well against good teams. Against the best teams, always your best comes. I think we need to rethink that," she said.

Harmanpreet credited Australia for executing their plans well and felt India could not capitalise despite preserving wickets during their innings.

"They're one of the best. I think they bowled according to their plans. We didn't lose wickets, but at the same time, we didn't get what we were expecting. It was a good game, but unfortunately, we didn't get over the line," she added.

Looking at the bigger picture, the India captain called for serious introspection, particularly over the team's recurring struggles in crunch matches against elite opposition. IANS

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