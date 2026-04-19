“We should’ve finished earlier,” admits Shubman Gill after Gujarat Titans win

Ahmedabad: Shubman Gill may have led Gujarat Titans to a convincing five-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders, but the skipper admitted there was still room for improvement in how his side closed out the chase.

Gill starred with a fluent 86 off 50 balls at the Narendra Modi Stadium, anchoring the pursuit of 181 with eight fours and four sixes as GT got home in 19.4 overs. Despite the comfortable result, the opener wasn’t entirely satisfied with the finish.

“Ideally, we would have liked to finish at least an over, a couple of overs before, and I was quite disappointed with the way I got out. I wanted to be there till the end and finish it. Hopefully, the next chance I get, I would be able to do that,” Gill said after the match.

The victory marked Gujarat Titans’ third consecutive win of the season, following earlier victories against Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants. With six points from five games, GT moved up to fourth on the points table. KKR, on the other hand, remained winless at the bottom with just one point.

Gill’s performance has been essential to GT’s success. His latest innings earned him the Player of the Match award and allowed him to take the Orange Cap from Virat Kohli. The GT captain now has 251 runs in four matches, boasting an average of 62.75, which includes three half-centuries.

Reflecting on his preparation ahead of the season, Gill revealed that a focused break helped elevate his game beyond just technique. “I got a couple of months before this. And fitness was one thing that I worked on. And apart from that, just working on the mental aspect of the game and trying to get better, not just technically, but tactically as well,” he added.

Gill also lauded Mohammad Siraj and Kagiso Rabada for their exceptional nowlibg effort.

“Honestly, the way both of them (Siraj and Rabada) were bowling was like they could get a wicket off every ball and giving them one extra over worked for us. I could see the ball was nipping a bit. I asked both of them whether they are okay to bowl an extra over as it was very hot out there and never easy to bowl three overs on the trot.” IANS

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