‘We Were Around 100 Runs Short’: Zimbabwe Skipper Sibanda After India Defeat

Vadodara: Zimbabwe stand in captain Nomvelo Sibanda admitted that her side fell around 100 runs short of a competitive total and rued missed fielding opportunities after the visitors suffered a nine-wicket defeat against world champions India in the first ODI of the three-match series at the BCA Stadium in Kotambi here on Friday.

“We did not play as well as we wanted. We were like 100 runs short, and then in some of our fielding as well, we did not complement our bowlers enough. Those chances that we put down,” Sibanda said after the match. IANS

Also Read: ISL: NorthEast United FC face Odisha FC in first away tie of the season