Modric strikes, Pasalic’s stoppage-time winner gives Croatia dramatic World Cup send-off vs Slovenia

NEW DELHI: Mario Pasalic scored deep into stoppage time as Croatia edged Slovenia 2-1 in a friendly international on Sunday, giving the 2018 finalist a winning send-off ahead of the World Cup.

The match was Croatia’s final warm-up fixture before travelling to the tournament in Canada, Mexico and the United States, where it opens its Group L campaign against England in Dallas on June 17.

Captain Luka Modric, making what could be his final home appearance for Croatia, appeared to have put his side on course for victory when he broke the deadlock six minutes into the second half. The 40-year-old midfielder curled a precise effort into the corner from the edge of the penalty area after being picked out by Ivan Perisic, scoring his 29th international goal in his 198th appearance.

Croatia looked set to see out the match comfortably before a costly defensive error gifted Slovenia an equaliser in the 83rd minute. Martin Baturina’s misplaced back pass fell kindly for substitute Andraz Sporar, who kept his composure to finish from close range.

The host, however, had the final say. With the game heading towards a draw, Slovenia failed to clear a bouncing ball inside the box and Pasalic reacted quickest, volleying home in the third minute of stoppage time.

Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic also played a key role in the victory, producing several important saves, including a notable stop to deny Zan Vipotnik. Agencies

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