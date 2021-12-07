WER North East Cricket Centre entered into final

WER North East Cricket Centre entered into the final in the Mahabir Prasad Memorial U-16 Inter Coaching Centre Cricket beating Cricket Coaching Academy, Noonmati by 8 wickets in the second semi final held at the Judges Field here today. In the final they will face Nabajyoti Cricket coaching Centre on Tuesday.

By : Sentinel Digital Desk

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: WER North East Cricket Centre entered into the final in the Mahabir Prasad Memorial U-16 Inter Coaching Centre Cricket beating Cricket Coaching Academy, Noonmati by 8 wickets in the second semi final held at the Judges Field here today. In the final they will face Nabajyoti Cricket coaching Centre on Tuesday. Brief scores: Cricket Coaching Academy 109 (30 overs), Bishal Rajbhar 32, WER North East Cricket Center 111-2 (20.1 overs), Rajbir Singh 59, Prabal Kalita 27. Also Read: Rahi Sarnobat reigns supreme in Women's 25M Pistol Also watch:

