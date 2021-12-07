Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

WER North East Cricket Centre entered into final

WER North East Cricket Centre entered into the final in the Mahabir Prasad Memorial U-16 Inter Coaching Centre Cricket beating Cricket Coaching Academy, Noonmati by 8 wickets in the second semi final held at the Judges Field here today. In the final they will face Nabajyoti Cricket coaching Centre on Tuesday.

WER North East Cricket Centre entered into final

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  7 Dec 2021 4:15 AM GMT

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: WER North East Cricket Centre entered into the final in the Mahabir Prasad Memorial U-16 Inter Coaching Centre Cricket beating Cricket Coaching Academy, Noonmati by 8 wickets in the second semi final held at the Judges Field here today. In the final they will face Nabajyoti Cricket coaching Centre on Tuesday.

Brief scores: Cricket Coaching Academy 109 (30 overs), Bishal Rajbhar 32, WER North East Cricket Center 111-2 (20.1 overs), Rajbir Singh 59, Prabal Kalita 27.

Also Read: Rahi Sarnobat reigns supreme in Women's 25M Pistol

Also watch:

Categories: Sports 
Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
    Next Story
    Similar Posts
    X
    X