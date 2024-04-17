West Bengal seal quarter finals berth beats Uttarakhand 3-0 in Swami Vivekananda U-20 Men’s NFC

Narainpur (Chattisgarh): West Bengal became the first team to book their spot in the Swami Vivekananda U-20 Men’s NFC quarter-finals as they beat Uttarakhand 3-0 at the Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama Ground on Tuesday.

Ahead of the last matchday in Group E, Uttarakhand and Tamil Nadu were the other two sides vying for a last-eight berth. However, the latter could only earn a last-gasp draw against already-eliminated Punjab to bow out of the first-ever U-20 Men’s NFC.

West Bengal took an early lead in the must-win clash after Santanu Naskar scored in the third minute. Rahul Naskar and Shibam Munda added a second and a third in the 60th and 69th minute, respectively. The former is West Bengal’s top scorer in the tournament so far with three goals. While the winners finished atop Group E with seven points, Uttarakhand ended their campaign in third place with a solitary win over Punjab on the opening day to their name.

West Bengal will face the winner of Group C in the first quarter-final on April 19. (IANS)

