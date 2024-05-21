West Ham United set to name Julen Lopetegui as new manager

London: English Premier League club West Ham United are set to appoint Julen Lopetegui as a replacement for the outgoing boss David Moyes.

The official announcement will be issued by the club later this week, the BBC reported.

Former Spain and Real Madrid coach Lopetegui and the Hammer’s reached an agreement earlier this month. He was the club’s first choice to replace Moyes. West Ham finished their season in ninth place with 38 points following their Sunday’s 3-1 defeat to eventual champion Machester City in Manchester.

After signing the new contract, Lopetegui will have enough time to prepare for pre-season which starts with a two-week trip to the United States for matches against Crystal Palace and Wolves.

Lopetegui led Wolves to safety during the second part of the 2022–2023 season. Nevertheless, he departed on the eve of the next campaign due to unresolved concerns with transfer funds. According to reports, German giant Bayern Munich were also interested in buying his services but Lopetegui opted to resume his future in English football.

Before joining Wolves two years later, former Spain and Real Madrid coach Lopetegui won the Europa League with Sevilla in 2020.

On the other hand, Moyes disclosed on Sunday that he has already had job offers, but he is probably going to take some time off given that he only had three weeks off last summer. (IANS)

Also Read: Newcastle United fight back to beat West Ham in Premier League thriller

Also Watch: