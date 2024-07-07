West Ham United sign Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Maximilian Kilman

London: West Ham United have announced the signing of Wolverhampton Wanderers central defender Maximilian Kilman.

The 27-year-old has put pen to paper on a seven-year contract at London Stadium after spending six hugely successful years at Molineux, where he played under new Hammers head coach Julen Lopetegui and was named captain last year.

“It’s an amazing feeling to be a West Ham United player. As soon as I was aware of the interest from the Club, it was an opportunity I was keen to pursue, so I couldn’t be more delighted to be here,” said Kilman to the West Ham media team.

Possessing plenty of Premier League experience, Kilman has forged a strong reputation as a hugely talented and reliable defender with more than 150 appearances at Wolves, where he played his part in their run to the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals in 2019/20. IANS

Also Read: Future of Cristiano Ronaldo and Pepe looms Uncertain After Portugal's Euro 2024 Quarter-final Exit

Also Watch: