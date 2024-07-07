Future of Cristiano Ronaldo and Pepe looms Uncertain After Portugal's Euro 2024 Quarter-final Exit

Berlin: After Portugal’s heartbreaking loss to France in the quarter-finals of Euro 2024, the futures of football icons Cristiano Ronaldo and Pepe looms large in the upcoming years. However, Portugal’s manager has confirmed that “no individual decisions” have been made on the international futures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Pepe after their loss to France at Euro 2024.

Pepe, at 41, made history during the tournament by becoming the oldest player to feature in a European Championship, while Ronaldo, at 39, played every minute of Portugal’s last two grueling matches. The match against France, which ended in a tense penalty shootout, saw Portugal lose to France with a scoreline of 3-5.

Pepe, on the other hand, was seen in tears, his emotions pouring out as he was consoled by Ronaldo. “His tears are frustration,” said Portugal manager Roberto Martinez. “Pepe is a role model in Portuguese football. What he did tonight and in the tournament will stay with us for the next generations.”

When pressed about the future of these two stalwarts, Martinez was clear that no decisions had been made. “No. Everything is too raw. We are still suffering the defeat. There’s no individual decisions at this point,” he stated. IANS

