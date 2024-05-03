West Indies batter Devon Thomas banned by International Cricket Council (ICC) for five years

Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday banned West Indies men’s batter Devon Thomas from all forms of cricket for five years. The move comes after Thomas accepted breaching seven counts of the anti-corruption codes of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) and the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Earlier, in May last year, ICC had provisionally suspended Thomas for corruption through seven charges under its anti-corruption code, including contriving to fix matches. The ICC also said the last 18 months of the period of ineligibility for Thomas would be suspended. The period of ineligibility for Thomas is backdated to May 23, 2023, the date he was provisionally suspended.

Thomas, 34, played for West Indies in 21 ODIs and 12 T20Is from 2009 to 2022, apart from making a lone Test appearance in Australia in December 2022. “Having played both international and professional domestic/franchise cricket, Devon attended numerous anti-corruption education sessions.”

“He therefore knew what his obligations were under the Anti-Corruption Codes but failed to meet these obligations across three different franchise leagues. This ban is apt and should send a strong message to players and corrupters that attempts to corrupt our sport will be dealt with firmly.” (IANS)

