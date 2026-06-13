West Indies beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in opening T20I

KINGSTON: Rovman Powell hit a six in the final over Thursday night to clinch a seven-wicket win for the West Indies over Sri Lanka in the first of three T20I matches.

West Indies made a match of it with its late slow run rate chasing 147-9, despite scoring 66 runs in its first six overs.

Needing 20 runs from 20 balls, it was reduced to needing a run a ball from nine balls before Powell clinched the win with the home side’s 149-3 total with four balls remaining.

Captain and opener Shai Hope led the Caribbean team with an unbeaten 65. After Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bat, Kamindu Mendis top-scored with 51 runs and captain and opener Kusal Mendis added 36. Jason Holder and Shamar Joseph led the West Indian bowlers with three wickets each.

The final two matches in the T20 series are scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, also at Sabina Park in Kingston. Agencies

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