West Indies Hammer Sri Lanka by an Innings and 217 Runs to Take Series Lead

Antigua: Kemar Roach reached the landmark of 300 Test wickets in leading the West Indies to an innings and 217-run demolition of Sri Lanka on the fourth day of the first Test of a two-match series at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Sunday.

Trailing on first innings by 318 runs, the visitors were routed for just 101 half-an-hour after lunch as Roach led the fast bowlers’ assault on Sri Lanka.

His international career seemed over a year ago, only to be recalled to West Indies service amid a fast bowlers’ injury crisis for the tour of New Zealand at the end of 2025.

In his first Test since returning, the 37-year-old took second-innings figures of four for 51.

He became just the fifth West Indian to claim 300 wickets in the traditional format of the game when he bowled Asitha Fernando comprehensively to put his team one wicket away from victory.

Only former Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal offered any resistance to the West Indies pace battery with a top score of 43 before he was taken by John Campbell at first slip off Roach just after lunch, effectively signalling the end for the tourists. Agencies

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