White House to host Ultimate Fighting Championship event in unprecedented move

Washington: The South Lawn of the White House has hosted Presidents, foreign leaders, Easter egg rolls and state ceremonies. This weekend, it will host cage fighting as an octagon now stands on the grounds of the White House as the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) prepares for an event unlike any in its history.

Thousands of spectators are expected to attend, while millions more are likely to watch worldwide as the sport stages fights at one of the most recognisable addresses in the world.

For longtime observers of both the White House and mixed martial arts, the moment represents an extraordinary collision of sports, politics and popular culture.

“It’s unprecedented. There’s never been anything like this,” John Decker of Gray Television told IANS in an interview.

Decker, who has covered the White House for 30 years, said he could not recall a comparable event on the presidential grounds.

“I’ve covered the White House for 30 years. I can’t think of any instance in which you’ve seen a professional sporting match happening on the south lawn of the White House,” he said. IANS

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