Who Is India's Youngest And Oldest Athlete At Paris Olympics 2024 ?

NEW DELHI: The stage is set for the 117-strong Indian contingent to shine in the upcoming Paris Olympic Games 2024 which is just a few days away.

As excitement grips ahead of the sporting extravaganza to be held in the city of romance, all hopes will rest on the Indian athletes to claim glory for the country and surpass the best-ever mark of 7 medals in the Olympics.

India has a fine balance of experience and youth in almost every discipline. On the one hand, 44-year-old tennis veteran Rohan Bopanna will be the oldest athlete to represent the Indian contingent in the Paris Olympics.