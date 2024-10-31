WI VS ENG: Shimron Hetmyer returns to West Indies ODI squad against England

St. John’s: Shimron Hetmyer has won a recall for the upcoming home ODIs against England as West Indies announce the 15-man squad for the three-match series. The three-match ODI series begins with two ODIs at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium (SVRS) in Antigua on October 31 and November 2, before the final showdown at Kensington Oval (KO) in Barbados on November 6.

Hetmyer’s addition in place of Alick Athanaze is the only change in the squad is the only change from the squad that toured Sri Lanka earlier this month. He hasn’t played an ODI for the West Indies since he featured against England at the end of last year.

Shai Hope will lead the West Indies during the series, while young gun Jewel Andrew gets another chance to impress after the 17-year-old recently made his debut against Sri Lanka. IANS

