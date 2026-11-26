Centurion: Wiaan Mulder produced a remarkable all-round performance, claiming seven wickets in Bangladesh’s second innings to help South Africa secure a commanding innings and a 219-run victory in the second Test at Centurion and complete a 2-0 series sweep.

The comprehensive win further strengthened South Africa’s position at the top of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 standings, extending their lead, while Bangladesh slipped a place following the latest result.

Having declared their first innings at 494/7 overnight, South Africa continued their dominance on the third day as their bowlers bundled out Bangladesh for 184. Mulder led the charge with figures of seven wickets, capping a memorable match in which he also scored a Test century.

Bangladesh openers Mahfijul Islam and Tanzid Hasan began the innings with a half-century stand, showing positive intent after negotiating the early overs. However, Mulder broke the partnership by dismissing Tanzid, who scored 29 off 48 deliveries, before removing Mominul Haque for a duck. Marco Jansen then accounted for Mahfijul, who made 38 off 62 balls, leaving Bangladesh three wickets down and still facing a substantial deficit.

Towhid Hridoy tried to counter-attack after the lunch break, taking on Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada with a flurry of boundaries. His aggressive approach, however, ended when he edged Rabada to Zubayr Hamza at gully for 41 off just 33 deliveries. Bangladesh finally bowled out 184.

Mulder became the first South African to score a Test century and take seven wickets in the same match, underlining his outstanding all-round contribution to the victory. (IANS)

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