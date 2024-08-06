‘Will learn from my mistakes’ Says Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen

Hyderabad: Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen, who lost in the pre-quarters in the Olympics, returned to Hyderabad on Monday, and expressed her resolve to learn from her mistakes and emerge stronger.

Zareen bowed out of the Paris Olympics after enduring defeat against China’s Wu Yu in the women’s 50 kg in the Round of 16.

Zareen contested as an unseeded boxer and could not fulfill her dream of winning an Olympic medal for India.

Zareen said she would work hard and return stronger.

“At least I got the opportunity to represent my country at the Olympics. I will work hard and I’ll come back stronger and make my country proud. I will learn from my mistakes and come back stronger,” Zareen told reporters.

Zareen lost the bout by unanimous decision, with all five judges scoring in Wu Yu’s favour.

Following her heartbreaking exit from the Paris Olympics, Zareen penned a note on Instagram and acknowledged that her failure to realise her dream in Paris was devastating.

“I’m deeply grateful for the chance to pursue my dream, but destiny had other plans. Not achieving it here in Paris is devastating. I wish I could turn back time and put in even more effort for a different outcome, but that remains a wish,” Zareen wrote. (ANI)

