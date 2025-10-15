Will use New Delhi game as a stepping stone: Roston Chase

New Delhi: West Indies’ captain Roston Chase believes his team’s spirited performance in the second Test against India could mark the beginning of a more competitive phase for the Caribbean side in red-ball cricket. On Tuesday, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, West Indies’ suffered a seven-wicket defeat to India and lost the series 2-0. Despite the defeat, Chase was appreciative of the fight with the bat shown by his players - particularly in batting nearly 200 overs and having two centurions in John Campbell and Shai Hope. While the West Indies made 248 in the first innings, the second innings was a much-improved effort – 390 runs came in almost 119 overs. "This is the kind of fight that I wanted to see from us from matches before. I think this is a stepping stone, a building step for us to go forward and improve as a Test playing nation. This is the performance that I think will give us the confidence and boost us in terms of that belief that we can do it against proper Test playing nations. (IANS)

