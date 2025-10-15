Gautam Gambhir gives West Indies team motivational talk

New Delhi: Following India's series win over the West Indies at home, Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir was invited to the opposition dressing room by their head coach, Daren Sammy, where the former Indian batter motivated the WI team and offered them words of wisdom.

While WI showcased immense fight in their second innings with centuries from John Campbell and Shai Hope and a 79-run 10th-wicket partnership, they were simply no match for the class of Indian bowlers, who did not let Windies take more than 120 runs of lead after follow-on. India won the series 2-0, bouncing back after a 0-3 whitewash loss at home against New Zealand last year and continued their rise in Tests under Shubman Gill and Gambhir.

In a video by BCCI, Sammy, a two-time ICC T20 World Cup-winning captain himself, invited Gambhir to the dressing room, where the Indian expressed his privilege at playing against the West Indies and thanked the side for touring India.

Gautam hailed WI for their "humility and humble nature", something he pointed out a lot of other teams, including his, could learn from. (ANI)

Also Read: ICC Women’s ODI Batting Rankings: Smriti Mandhana consolidate top spot

Also Watch: