Women’s T20 WC: Danni Wyatt-Hodge Ton Helps England Crush Sri Lanka

Edgbaston: The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 is bigger and bolder than ever. And hosts England fashioned a blockbuster start, piling on a tournament high of 219/1 in the opening match against Sri Lanka, here on Saturday.

It was Danni Wyatt-Hodge who set the ball rolling with an unbeaten 105. Carrying that confidence in the field, England dismissed Sri Lanka for 132 for a statement 87-run win, reports ICC.

Nat Sciver-Brunt's side is not just grappling with the pressure of playing a home World Cup, but also have history to contend with -- England women's team have never lost a World Cup they have hosted, either ODI or T20I.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka are chasing their first title at the World Cup. Leading the team is Chamari Athapaththu, who has competed in each of the 10 T20 World Cup editions, starting with the inaugural tournament in 2009.

After being put into bat, England started cautiously, hitting the accelerator just before the end of powerplay to score 51/0 in the first six over.

A 135-run opening wicket partnership between Amy Jones (53) and Wyatt-Hodge gave them the perfect launchpad. They kept pressing the advantage, making sure they got the quick ones and twos even though the boundaries flowed easily. It has been a life-changing month for Wyatt-Hodge, whose partner Georgie gave birth to their first child on May 20. Just a few days later, she came out to score the opening hundred of the World Cup, seventh in the tournament history and only second by an English woman.

England scored 26 runs from the final over, another record for the history books. Carrying her bat through, Wyatt-Hodge ended at 105 off 62, with the help of 13 fours and a six.

Jones was a tad lucky as she was dropped on 12 and then again on 48. She brought up her seventh half-century in T20Is, scoring 53 off 38.

Chasing a record target, Sri Lanka never really got going. Talismanic skipper Chamari Athapaththu fell for four in the fourth over, courtesy an incredible catch from wicketkeeper Wyatt-Hodge off Charlie Dean and Sri Lanka slipped to 39/3 in powerplay.

The only glimmer of hope was Harshitha Samarawickrama, who struck three fours and a six for 29. But Freya Kemp snuffed out the danger, as she got the ball to straighten and get past Samarawickrama's defence. Left-arm pacer Kemp, on a hat-trick at one point, impressed with her intelligent change-ups and finished with 4/22 in her four overs. IANS

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