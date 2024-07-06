Wimbledon 2024: Carlos Alcaraz beats Frances Tiafoe in five-setter, Dimitrov, Paolini through

LONDON: Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz survived a major scare in the third round of Wimbledon 2024, beating a pumped-up Frances Tiafoe in five sets on Friday. Alcaraz and Tiafoe went toe-to-toe in an entertaining clash on the centre court in 3 hours and 50 minutes. Alcaraz embraced his good friend Tiafoe after raising his level and showcasing his champion's trait in the final set, much to the delight of the London crowd.

Alcaraz won 5-7, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 (2), 6-2. He was under the pump when Tiafoe, who was flaunting his all-round skills, dragged the Spaniard into a fourth-set tie-breaker. It looked as if Tiafoe had the upper-hand, but Alcaraz raised his game and raced through to a 7-2 win in the tie-breaker.

"Obviously it’s a big challenge playing Frances. As I said many times he’s a really talented player. Tough to face. He showed it once again that he deserves to be at the top. He deserves to fight for big things. It was really difficult for me to adapt my game and find solutions and try to put him in trouble. Happy to do it at the end of the match," Alcaraz said.

Grigor Dimitrov rolled back the years to beat Gael Monfils 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 in less than two hours on Court 1. The Bulgarian, who reached the quarter-final of French Open, will be taking on the winner of another third round match between 5th seed Daniil Medvedev and Jann-Lenner Struff.

Twelfth-seeded American and Queen’s champion Tommy Paul progressed to the fourth round with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 win over 23rd-seeded Kazakh Alexander Bublik.

Jasmine Paolini continued to carry the flag for Italian tennis on the women’s side as the seventh seed downed former U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu 7-6(4), 6-1 at Wimbledon to make the fourth round for the first time.

The diminutive French Open runner-up, who also reached the last 16 at the Australian Open this season, became the first woman from her nation to make the second week at each of the first three Grand Slams in a single year.

Paolini, who made the Eastbourne semifinals to highlight her grasscourt prowess ahead of Wimbledon, next plays 12th seed Madison Keys who beat 18th seed Marta Kostyuk 6-4, 6-3.

"It was really nice to play out here in front of you guys, You are so many. It's a dream to play in this kind of stadium. I think I played a good match. I hope you enjoyed," Paolini said.

Spain’s Paula Badosa knocked out 14th-seeded Russian Daria Kasatkina 7-6(6), 4-6, 6-4.

Moreover, Emma Navarro (USA) beat Diana Shnaider 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 while Lulu Sun (NZL) beat Lin Zhu (CHN) 7-6(4), 7-6(6) to reach the fourth round.

On the other hand, fourth seed Alexander Zverev stepped up his bid for an elusive Grand Slam title by thumping American Marcos Giron 6-2, 6-1, 6-4 late on Thursday to reach the third round, where he will face Briton Cameron Norrie.

The 2020 U.S. Open runner-up, who lost again in a major final at the French Open last month, underlined his credentials for grasscourt success by breezing through the first set on the back of two breaks and tightening his grip early in the next.

Denmark’s Holger Rune recovered from a slow start against Brazil’s Thiago Seyboth Wild to win an entertaining tussle and book his place in the third round.

The 21-year-old 15th seed dropped serve early on the way to losing the opening set but raised his game impressively, after that to win 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 6-2.

Rune, who reached the quarterfinals last year, will face French qualifier Quentin Halys next after he knocked out 21st seed Karen Khachanov in five sets.

Wildcard Wozniacki, who has surprisingly never gone beyond the fourth round, beat the 30th seed 6-3, 2-6, 7-5.

The 33-year-old former Australian Open champion, who retired in 2020 but returned last year, will face fourth seed Elena Rybakina in the third round.

In the men’s doubles, Kevin Krawietz (GER) and Tim Puetz (GER) beat Yuki Bhambri (IND) and Albano Olivetti (FRA) 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 on Friday. Agencies

