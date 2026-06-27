Wimbledon 2026: Serena Williams to Face Maya Joint, Sinner Meets Kecmanovic in First Round

LONDON: Serena Williams will play Australia’s Maya Joint in the Wimbledon first round as the American legend returns to singles action after four years.

Williams retired in 2022 but the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion made a sensational comeback by playing in the Queen’s Club and Berlin Open doubles earlier in June.

The 44-year-old was given a wild card entry in the Wimbledon singles -- a tournament she has won seven times.

If Williams beats world number 53 Joint, a 20-year-old who has won just one of her past 14 matches, the American could face 29th seed rising star Alexandra Eala of the Philippines in the second round.

A victory in the second round would raise the possibility of a potential blockbuster third round tie against reigning champion Iga Swiatek, who starts her title defence against American Taylor Townsend.

Sinner opens against Kecmanovic

In the men’s singles draw on Friday, defending champion Jannik Sinner was pitted against Serbia’s Miomir Kecmanovic.

The Italian world number one has not played since suffering a shock defeat against Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the French Open second round in May.

Sinner, a four-time Grand Slam champion, is looking to win Wimbledon for the second time, with his main rival Carlos Alcaraz absent as he continues to recover from a wrist injury.

Novak Djokovic starts his latest bid for a record 25th Grand Slam title against China’s Wu Yibing.

The 39-year-old Serb has won Wimbledon seven times, but he has not triumphed there since 2022.

Djokovic earned his most recent Grand Slam crown at the 2023 US Open, with his last two major finals ending in defeat against Alcaraz at Wimbledon in 2024 and the Australia Open this year.

Second seeded Alexander Zverev, who won the French Open in June, faces Alexander Blockx in the first round.

Three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka, 41, takes on Matteo Berrettini in his final Wimbledon campaign.

Women’s top seed Aryna Sabalenka begins her bid for a first Wimbledon title against Serbia’s Teodora Kostovic.

Former US Open champion Emma Raducanu is due to start against Antonia Ruzic but fitness doubts surround the British 30th seed.

Raducanu did not turn up for her practice session on Thursday having reportedly been seen wearing a protective boot. Agencies

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