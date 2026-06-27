Neymar Ends FC Cincinnati Transfer Talks Amid Uncertainty Over MLS Switch

NEW YORK: Neymar could be set to become the latest world football star to bring his talents to MLS, but it’s no longer expected to be for FC Cincinnati, The Athletic reported on Thursday.

Cincinnati had been courting Neymar about a potential transfer since April, but never made an official offer to the Brazilian legend, who is now reportedly no longer considering Cincinnati as a transfer destination.

Per the report, Neymar grew frustrated with how slow the process about his potential MLS move was progressing. However, he reportedly remains open to playing for a different MLS club if it is the proper situation. Agencies

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