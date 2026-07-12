Wimbledon: Henry Patten-Harri Heliovaara pair wins men’s doubles title

LONDON: Henry Patten and Harri Heliovaara won the Wimbledon men’s doubles title with a 7-6 (4), 7-6 (3) victory over Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic in Saturday’s final.

Top seeded Patten and Heliovaara have now won three Grand Slam doubles titles together, having previously triumphed at Wimbledon in 2024 and the Australian Open last year.

Britain’s Patten and Finland’s Heliovaara are the 11th team in the Open era to win multiple Wimbledon men’s doubles titles and the first since Bob and Mike Bryan won their second at the All England Club in 2011.

Arevalo, from El Salvador, won the Wimbledon mixed doubles title with Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko on Thursday. Agencies

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