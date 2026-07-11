Wimbledon: Jelena Ostapenko and Marcelo Arevalo lift mixed doubles title

London: Jelena Ostapenko and Marcelo Arevalo claimed the Wimbledon mixed doubles title after rallying from a set and a break down to defeat Australian duo Storm Hunter and Marc Polmans 4-6, 7-5, 6-2 in final.

For Ostapenko, it was her first Wimbledon title. The Latvian, who previously won the 2017 French Open singles title and the 2024 U S Open women’s doubles title, reached two Wimbledon finals before and left holding the runner-up’s salver – in the mixed doubles final in 2019 and the ladies’ doubles final last summer.

“It’s been a great week,” Ostapenk told the media after the win. “Now I am Grand Slam champion in singles, doubles, and mixed doubles. I think it’s great to win all the categories. I think we play really well with Marcelo. I really enjoy it. We have a lot of fun on the court. Of course, winning Wimbledon is special.”

Arevalo, meanwhile, became the first player from El Salvador to win a Wimbledon title. Overall, he also secured his third Grand Slam title after winning the 2022 and 2024 Roland Garros men’s doubles titles. The 35-year-old will have a chance to leave London with more glory on Saturday when he competes in the men’s doubles final alongside Mate Pavic. IANS

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