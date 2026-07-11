Jannik Sinner stuns Novak Djokovic to reach Wimbledon final showdown with Alexander Zverev

LONDON: If there were any lingering questions over Jannik Sinner’s physical status after his meltdown at the French Open, they should be answered now.

Sinner blasted his way past seven-time champion Novak Djokovic 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 on Friday to reach the Wimbledon final — showing off the kind of dominance he displayed before that second-round defeat in Paris.

It was a measure of revenge for Sinner after Djokovic won their last meeting in five sets in this year’s Australian Open semifinals.

For the 39-year-old Djokovic, it marked another chance missed at adding to his record total of 24 Grand Slam titles.

Aiming to defend his title at the grass-court Grand Slam, the top-ranked Sinner will face second-seeded Alexander Zverev in Sunday’s final.

Zverev continued his remarkable Grand Slam resurgence by ending British wildcard Arthur Fery's dream run at Wimbledon with a commanding 7-6(0), 6-2, 6-4 victory, booking his maiden final at the All England Club and moving within one win of a second consecutive major title.

The second seed delivered a strong performance on the Centre Court, quieting the home crowd after overcoming a tough challenge in the opening set from 23-year-old Fery.

Zverev, who won his first Grand Slam title at Roland Garros last month, has now reached his fifth major final and his first at Wimbledon. This victory extends his winning streak at Grand Slams to 13 matches.

"It is amazing. This Grand Slam has always been the one I have really struggled with, and now I am in the final at Wimbledon," Zverev said during his on-court interview. "I am incredibly happy. I am proud of the team and everyone involved. We have one match to go on Sunday."

Fery, whose unexpected run excited British fans, kept pace with Zverev early on. He overcame an early break deficit in the first set, impressing Centre Court with his speed and shot-making before forcing a tie-break. However, Zverev took full control afterwards, dominating the breaker 7-0 as Fery's errors increased. Agencies

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