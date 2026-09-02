Windhoek Tri-Series: Pretorius’ 94 Powers South Africa to 43-Run Win Over Zimbabwe

WINDHOEK: Lhuan-dre Pretorius smashed a blistering 94 as South Africa defeated Zimbabwe by 43 runs in the fourth match of the ongoing tri-series featuring both sides at the Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek on Tuesday.

Pretorius smashed 15 boundaries, 12 fours and three sixes, in his 51-ball innings as South Africa racked up 185 for seven in its 20 overs after opting to bat first. Along with Dewald Brevis, he added added 86 runs for the second wicket.

Wessly Madhevere was the pick of the bowlers for Zimbabwe, taking three for 20.

In the chase, South Africa’s new-ball bowlers proved incisive and reduced Zimbabwe 66 for eight by the tenth over. Only captain Sikandar Raza was able to register a score of note with 45 from 33 deliveries while Newman Nyamhuri. Captain Bjorn Fortuin was the pick of the bowlers with four for 24, while Duan Jansen also claimed three wickets. Zimbabwe now face Namibia on Thursday before South Africa faces the same opponent on Friday in the final match of the league phase. Agencies

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