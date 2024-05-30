Winning Indian Super League title an amazing feeling: Vinit Rai

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: Mumbai City FC’s recent victory in the Indian Super League (ISL) has been a significant achievement for the club, and also for Vinit Rai. The 27-year-old defensive midfielder from Assam played a crucial role in the final against ATK Mohun Bagan, held in Kolkata, leading his team to lift the coveted trophy.

This season, Mumbai City FC faced mid-season challenges, including a change in coaching staff and player adjustments. However, the team remained focused and resilient. “We didn’t let these changes affect us. It’s all part of the profession. We ended up winning the ISL trophy, and it’s an amazing feeling,” Rai remarked.

Reflecting on his career, Rai, who recently visited Guwahati to attend Football Coach Conclave organized by the Assam Football Association, recalled the heartbreak of losing the ISL final with Kerala Blasters eight years ago. “After eight years, God has given me this moment – the trophy to lift and kiss,” he said with pride.

In the final match, Mumbai City FC showed remarkable determination. Despite conceding an early goal, the team’s confidence remained unshaken. “At halftime, the coach reminded us of our semifinal against FC Goa, where we were two goals down until the 85th minute and ended up winning 3-2. Our guys were really confident, and we scored three goals in the final. It was amazing to lift the trophy and silence the 65,000 crowd.”

Looking ahead, Rai, whose contract with Mumbai City FC came to an end this season, remains optimistic about his future. “I’m 27 now and can continue playing another 10 years if I take care of my body properly. I will always give my best for the club and have the national team in the back of my mind.”

Concluding with a spiritual note, Rai shared a quote from the Bhagavad Gita: “You have the right to do your work but not about the results. My job is to work hard, pray to God, and wait for my time. I’m sure something good will happen.”

