Wolvaardt Soars to Career-Best T20I Ranking After Dominant Series Win Over India

Dubai: South Africa’s captain Laura Wolvaardt has achieved a new career-high rating in the latest ICC Women’s T20I Player Rankings, following her recent outstanding performances against India.

Wolvaardt excelled against the reigning ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup champions, delivering a superb century in the third match of the five-game series. She also contributed three half-centuries, ending with a total of 330 runs and earning the Player of the Series award as South Africa secured a confident 4-1 victory.

She moved up two places to rank third overall among T20I batters, behind the No.1 ranked Georgia Voll. The in-form South African achieved a career-high rating due to her strong recent performance, just ahead of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in England and Wales starting June 12.

Wolvaardt isn’t the only player climbing the ranks after the South Africa-India series. Richa Ghosh moved up two spots to 22nd, and Sune Luus jumped six places to 29th, thanks to impressive performances in the five matches. IANS

Also Read: Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe diagnosed with semitendinosus muscle injury