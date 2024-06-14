Wolverhampton Wanderers sign Portuguese winger Rodrigo Gomes from Braga

Wolverhampton: Wolverhampton Wanderers have completed the signing of young Portuguese winger Rodrigo Gomes on a five-year deal from SC Braga, the Premier League club have announced. Gomes’ contract will run until 2029 and contains an additional one-year option. He completed his medical testing on Tuesday and will join O’Neil’s squad for the start of pre-season training.

“It’s like a dream come true. To play in the Premier League, for me, it’s the best league in the world and it’s really a pleasure to be here, and I’m thankful to Wolves for this opportunity.

“The Premier League, for me, is the best league in the world and of course it’s going to be a challenge, but it’s also a dream. I’m very excited to play here and do my best,” said Gomes after his signing.

Also Read: French Alps, Salt Lake City in line to host 2030, 2034 Winter Olympics

Also Watch: