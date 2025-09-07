Women's Asia Cup 2025: India come back from goal deficit to draw 2-2 with Japan

Hangzhou: The Indian women’s hockey team put in a strong performance, as they fought hard against Japan, coming back a goal down to draw their second Pool B game at 2-2 at the Women's Asia Cup 2025. For India, both the goals were equalising goals, and were scored by Rutuja Dadaso Pisal (30’) and Navneet Kaur (60’).

Meanwhile, for Japan, the goals came in the form of Hiroka Murayama (10’) and Chiko Fujibayashi (58’). The result means India are unbeaten so far in the tournament as they won the first game against Thailand 11-0.

India face Singapore next on September 8 at 12:00 Hrs IST. IANS

